'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is expected to open big at the box office

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance bookings: Kartik Aaryan's film crosses ₹9cr

By Tanvi Gupta 02:47 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit, has already created a storm at the box office. Despite being given fewer screens than its rival Singham Again, it has reportedly crossed the ₹9cr mark in advance sales. According to the trade website Sacnilk, by Thursday (October 31) noon, over 2.9 lakh tickets were sold for 8,928 shows across India. Both movies will be released on Friday.

'BB3' outperforms 'Singham Again' in advance sales

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is beating Singham Again in early pre-sales. By Thursday noon, the latter had sold over 2.4 lakh tickets for 12,099 shows across India, grossing ₹7.89cr. However, these numbers could vary by the day's end as both movies are likely to witness a surge in advance bookings.

'BB3' vs 'Singham Again': The opening day battle

The pre-sales of both films could greatly affect their opening day at the box office on Friday. Trade analysts expect Singham Again to eventually have better opening numbers than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but there's no way to tell. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is likely to give tough competition to Singham Again in some centers, while in states like Maharashtra, the Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to sweep the box office with its massive fan following.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is the fifth installment of his Cop Universe franchise and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014). The movie has an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a horror-comedy headlined by Aaryan and marks the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.