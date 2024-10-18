Summarize Simplifying... In short Oscar winner Guneet Monga and Manoj Bajpayee have teamed up for 'The Fable', a film set in the Indian Himalayas about a family dealing with mysterious fires.

The film, a joint venture between India's Prspctvs Productions and US-based Maxmedia, was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been selected for several international festivals.

Bajpayee, who plays the lead role, shared his connection with his character and the challenges he faced in portraying his emotional journey.

'The Fable' will premiere at MAMI 2024

Oscar winner Guneet Monga joins Manoj Bajpayee in 'The Fable'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:44 am Oct 18, 202411:44 am

What's the story Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment have come on board as executive producers for the festival-bound film The Fable. The movie, which is directed by Raam Reddy, will premiere in India at the upcoming MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. It is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee as Dev along with Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome.

Plot details

'The Fable' explores identity amid mysterious fires

The Fable is set in the Indian Himalayas and follows a family whose peaceful life on an orchard estate is disrupted by a string of mysterious fires. The incidents compel them to question their true selves. The film, which had its world premiere at the Berlinale earlier this year, has been praised for its "irrepressible power," according to Variety's Siddhant Adlakha.

Production details

'The Fable' is a co-production venture

The Fable is a joint venture of India's Prspctvs Productions and the US-based Maxmedia. Reddy's previous film, Thithi, won two Golden Leopards at the 68th Locarno Film Festival and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada. Speaking about The Fable, Monga Kapoor said she was excited to bring an Indian film with global appeal to MAMI 2024.

Filming challenges

'The Fable' shot during COVID-19 pandemic

Filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Fable has been selected for a number of international festivals. Bajpayee, who plays the lead role of Dev, found an immediate connection to his character. "I could relate to it. I could understand what Dev was going through, the struggle and the conflict of Dev," he said. The actor also revealed he faced unique challenges in portraying Dev's emotional journey.