Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga's speech gets cut off; netizens react

Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga's speech gets cut off; netizens react

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 13, 2023, 10:48 am 3 min read

Netizens reacted on Guneet Monga's speech getting cut short

Academy Awards is the most coveted award ceremony and this year it was special for India. From The Elephant Whisperers winning in the Best Documentary Short category to RRR's Naatu Naatu winning in the Best Original Song category, it has been an honor for the country. Oscars and speeches being cut off is a different saga altogether and netizens are reacting to the same.

Why does this story matter?

This marks the award ceremony's 95th edition and for years there has been a debate over the cutoffs on speeches. The people behind the timer have the harshest jobs for sure.

From many awardees not being able to speak during acceptance speeches, to the audience cheering for Parasite at Oscars 2020, there have been several incidents regarding the speech timings.

Monga's speech was cut short

Earlier today, Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves's documentary The Elephant Whisperers won India's maiden Oscar in the Documentary Short category. As Monga went to deliver her speech, it was cut short and the music started playing. Monga is the producer of The Elephant Whisperers and also served as an executive producer of the Oscar-winning documentary Period. End of Sentence.

Monga's post on Instagram after winning the Oscar

She took to Instagram and posted a photograph with the prestigious trophy and wrote her speech as the caption. She wrote, "...Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India's Glory with 2 women..." A netizen reacted to the snub and tweeted, "Anyone else got major anxiety for every Oscar speech after so many have been cut off?"

Another Twitter user called the snub 'disrespectful'

#TheOscars was so disrespectful, cutting off Guneet Monga from giving a speech at all. i understand there’s a timer but let her say a sentence! this is a once in a lifetime thing! — alex ☆ JS1 03/31 (@jisoosjoy) March 13, 2023

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by guneetmonga on March 13, 2023 at 9:36 am IST

Oscars executive producer on the 'Thank You' speeches

In an interview with CNN, Oscars executive producer Ricky Kirshner emphasized how seriously they take the timing of the thank you speeches. Kirshner said, "If you are giving a heartfelt, well-meaning speech, you will not get cut off," and added, "If you start reading off your grocery list of what you need to do tomorrow, probably the music's gonna come in."

Infamous snubs in the past

Some infamous speech snubs include Michael Moore's 2003 Oscar-winning speech for Bowling for Columbine. He indirectly went offensive against then-President George W Bush and the orchestra started playing and the audience booed him out. In 2008, musician Marketa Irglova was not able to speak. Later, Jon Stewart called her back on stage and she delivered a phenomenal speech regarding independent musicians.