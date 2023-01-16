Entertainment

'RRR' bags two Critics Choice Awards; check other major winners

Jan 16, 2023

'RRR' has won two prestigious Critics Choice awards! Here are other winners

There is no stopping SS Rajamouli's global phenomenon RRR! After scripting history at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the large-scale action extravaganza has now won the Best Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Foreign Language Film Awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. It was also nominated in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Visual Effects categories. Check out other major winners.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' bagged the most prestigious awards

Globally successful Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged the most anticipated award (Best Picture), beating Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, and Women Talking in the process. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also took home the Best Director trophy for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett won the Best Actors Awards

Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living) were nominated for Best Actor, with Fraser emerging victorious. Cate Blanchett dominated the Best Actress category (Tár), scoring an edge over Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Michelle Yeoh (EEAAO).

Yes, 'Better Call Saul' finally won!

Coming to series, The Dropout was declared the winner of Best Limited Series, beating Gaslit, The Girl from Plainville, The Offer, Pam & Tommy, Station Eleven, This Is Going to Hurt, and Under the Banner of Heaven. Better Call Saul clinched the Best Drama Series. It competed with Andor, Bad Sisters, The Crown, Euphoria, The Good Fight, House of the Dragon, Severance, and Yellowstone.

Check out other major winners of the evening

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery took home awards for Best Comedy and Best Acting Ensemble, while Zendaya (Euphoria) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) were adjudged the Best Actor and Actress in a drama series. Best Visual Effects was clinched by Avatar: The Way of Water, while Best Cinematography and Best Comedy Series went to Top Gun: Maverick and Abbott Elementary, respectively.