'RRR' emerges as runner-up at Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 03, 2022, 12:38 pm 3 min read

'RRR' has secured the runner-up position at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022, beating the likes of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis.'

There's no stopping SS Rajamouli's global blockbuster RRR. After taking the world by storm with its jaw-dropping cinematic visuals and power-packed performances, RRR has been declared the runner-up at the prestigious Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Midseason Awards 2022. To earn this coveted honor, RRR has beaten other phenomenally successful films like Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Elvis, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, RRR opened to rave reviews both in and outside of India.

Distributed as a pan-India project, it also starred Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in special appearances.

It earned $5M on its opening day in the US!

RRR also has the distinction of being only the second Hindi film to gross Rs. 200cr post the pandemic.

Details 'RRR' was just behind 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Mind-bending comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, bagged the Best Film Award. The HCA took to Twitter to make the announcement. "And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to...Everything Everywhere All At Once...Runner up: RRR," it tweeted. RRR has set the box office ablaze and reportedly minted a whopping Rs. 1,200cr worldwide.

Information 'RRR' was the only Indian film to be nominated

The Hollywood Critics Association Awards is a biannual event (February and July). While the jury comprises US critics, films screened all over America are considered for the honors, which explains RRR's nomination and subsequent astounding acclaim. RRR also happens to be the first Indian film ever to have been nominated and awarded in the Best Picture Category of a prestigious Hollywood award ceremony.

Records Broke records not just in theaters, but on OTT too

RRR focuses on the fictionalized lives of legendary Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It also "shattered the all-time global record" for a non-English movie and emerged as the most-watched such film on Netflix. Its worldwide opening collection was reportedly Rs. 467cr, helping it gain the top spot on the global box office charts on its opening weekend, ahead of The Batman.

Other Winners 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' dominated all Hollywood biggies

Meanwhile, Austin Butler was adjudged the Best Actor (Elvis), while Tom Cruise was the runner-up (Top Gun: Maverick) by the HCA. Michelle Yeoh—who headlined Everything Everywhere All At Once—bagged the Best Actress Award. EEAAO was clearly the dominant title—grabbing other honors like Best Indie Film, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu respectively), and Best Director (The Daniels).