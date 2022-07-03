Entertainment

Birthday special: Looking at Bharti Singh's successful career trajectory

Bharti Singh turned 38 today. Happy birthday!

Comedienne, actor, and host Bharti Singh has created a niche for herself in a massively male-dominated industry: comedy. With her ability to wear her heart on her sleeve, she has become a force to reckon with on Indian television. From being a national-level shooter to establishing a towering presence on multiple reality shows, let's take a look at her journey on her 38th birthday.

#1 First break and success on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'

Singh, who hails from Amritsar, Punjab, forayed into the world of stand-up comedy at a time when it was an extraordinarily uphill climb for women. Not only did she make her presence felt on STAR network's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008, but she also emerged as the second runner-up. Moreover, this is where she birthed her fan-favorite and recurring character Lalli.

#2 Cementing her presence in the comedy circuit

Singh climbed the ladder quickly, frequently performing with male comedians like Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek. What struck the audiences about her performances was the way she complemented their sets, instead of letting herself be overshadowed by them. Subsequently, she appeared in comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus (multiple seasons), Gangs of Haseepur, Comedy Classes, and Comedy Nights Live, among others.

#3 A popular face across multiple reality shows

Not the one to put all her eggs in one basket, the 38-year-old has donned many hats. She is a regular guest on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and also hosts The Khatra Khatra Show—a comedy game show conceptualized and co-hosted by her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and Box Cricket League, among others.

#4 Singh has also anchored several popular shows

While Singh worked her way up by partaking in reality shows that transcended genres, she didn't hesitate from being an anchor on several programs. Her first hosting credit came in the form of India's Got Talent 5 (2014), followed by Comedy Nights Bachao (2015-2017). She was roped in again to anchor India's Got Talent Seasons 7 and 8, as well as India's Best Dancer.

#5 She is also an actor!

Singh's list of accomplishments is truly second to none. She has played key roles in films such as Sanam Re, Jatt & Juliet 2, Khiladi 786, Ek Noor, and Rangan Style. On the small screen, she appeared in Sony TV's courtroom drama Adaalat, SAB TV's thriller comedy F.I.R., headlined by Kavita Kaushik, and Neela Telefilms' Pyaar Mein Twist, co-starring Maniesh Paul and Vishal Kotian.