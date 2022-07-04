Entertainment

SS Rajamouli confirms he'll helm 'Mahabharata,' but there's a catch

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 04, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

SS Rajamouli recently opened up about helming 'Mahabharata.'

SS Rajamouli has taken Indian cinema to the international audience with his spectacular larger-than-life projects. And now, in a recent interview, the ace filmmaker has confirmed that he has plans to direct Mahabharata. He, however, added that it will take him years before starting the project and he wants to helm at least three to four films before taking up Mahabharata.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise earned him fans and followers across the country.

And his recent film RRR, which hit the theatres in March this year, opened to raving reviews from fans and critics worldwide.

It was lauded by international celebrities like DC, Marvel writer Jackson Lanzing and Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill, to name a few.

It's also one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

Quote 'Mahabharata' has been my long, long, long dream project'

In an interview with Mint, the Eega filmmaker said, "I want to make them bigger, bigger, and better. And of course, I want to tell Indian stories to the rest of the world." "The Mahabharata has been my long, long, long dream project, but it will take a long time for me to step into that ocean," he further added.

Details When will the project start?

You might be disappointed to know that it will take at least 10 years for the filmmaker to start working on Mahabharata. "Before I step into Mahabharata, I want to make three or four films," he said. It's well known that Rajamouli takes a break of three years before starting his next project. So, we may have to wait for at least a decade.

Information All you need to know about 'RRR'

Meanwhile, Rajamouli's RRR made the headlines recently after it emerged as runner-up at Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards, beating the likes of Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Elvis, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, the period drama had Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris in important roles.