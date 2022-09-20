Entertainment

This Gujarati movie is India's entry for Oscars 2023

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 20, 2022, 07:18 pm 2 min read

'Chhello Show' will represent India at the Oscars next year

While social media platforms and fan groups increasingly batted for films like RRR and The Kashmir Files to get nominated as India's submission to the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2023, the final decision has been made. The Gujarati movie Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has been selected to represent India at the 95th Academy Awards. Here's more on this.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both RRR and The Kashmir Files did great business at home.

While the former flaunted acclaimed director and actors at the helm, the latter was called the "people's champion" as, without proper promotion or a huge budget, it emerged as one of the most profitable ventures in 2022.

The chances of RRR bagging the nomination increased after its massive craze in the West.

Details 'Last Film Show' features a young cinephile

On Tuesday, the Film Federation of India announced the official entry to the coveted film awards ceremony. Written and directed by Pan Nalin (Samsara, Angry Indian Goddesses), Last Film Show (English title) is a coming-of-age story featuring a young boy Samay (Bhavin Rabari). The movie follows Samay's awe and fascination with cinema, and his zeal to keep the form alive in his life.

Information Film premiered at Tirbeca Film Festival last year

The official trailer of the Gujarati film was dropped in June 2021 after which it premiered at Tribeca Film Festival. Later, it went on to win the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain. Presented by Chello Show LLP, Monsoon Films, and Jugaad Motion Pictures, Chhello Show will be hitting selected theaters soon under Jugaad and Roy Kapur Films banners.

Quotes 'Film celebrates magic, wonder of cinema and the theatrical experience'

Per producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film "celebrates the magic and wonder of cinema and the theatrical experience." It is set to get a theatrical opening in India on October 14 this year. It will coincide with its release in the USA, Italy, and Japan. While Swapnil S Sonawane has handled the cinematography, editing has been done by Shreyas Beltangdy and Pavan Bhat.

