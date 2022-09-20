Entertainment

James Cameron on 'Avatar's rerelease, 3D movie craze and more

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 20, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

James Cameron shared interesting insight about the 'Avatar' franchise.

As we await the release of blockbuster Avatar's second installment Avatar: The Way of Water, the original film is set for a global rerelease on Friday (September 23). In a recent interview from Wellington, New Zealand, the magnum opus's maker James Cameron opened up about several things like the next installments of the franchise and more. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

Rerelease On 'Avatar's re-release

About the rerelease, Cameron said, "It's been 12 years since the release, so if you're under 22 or 23, it's unlikely that you've seen the film in a movie theater." "Which in a way means you haven't seen the film. I mean, we authored the film for the giant screen, in 3D. And now we've remastered it in 4K, in high-dynamic range," he said.

3D On craze around 3D movies

He stated that the time for 3D is not yet over. "3D appears to most people to sort of be over. But it's really not over. It's just now a part of your choices when you go to the theatre to see a blockbuster movie," he said. "In terms of cultural impact, we'll find out if people show up for Avatar 2," Cameron added.

Story About ecological subtext in 'Avatar 2'

The filmmaker spilled the beans on what to expect from the second part when he was asked about the ecological subtext it might carry. He said, "The new Avatar films aren't like a lecture on climate or environmentalism than the first one was. Avatar: The Way of Water is about the oceans and our relationship with the oceans. But it's driven by character."

Anticipation His expectations about the second installment's performance

Speaking about the volatility of the market and changes in people's movie-watching patterns, Cameron said, "The market has changed. Twenty-five percent could be our entire margin. It's one thing to make a lot of money, it's another thing to actually make a profit." "We're not going to keep making movies that lose money." "This is a wait-and-see, let's-put-it-out-there-and-see-if-people-embrace-it kind of situation."