Is Shefali Jariwala's 'Kaanta Laga' going to get a remake?

The sudden demise of actor-dancer Shefali Jariwala (42) has left the entertainment industry in shock. After her passing, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the directors of her iconic song Kaanta Laga, paid tribute to the late artist. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, they said they would never make a sequel to Kaanta Laga.

Tribute 'You always said you wanted...' The directors shared a joint statement on Instagram, recalling their memories with Jariwala while filming the iconic 2002 music video. They promised they would never make another Kaanta Laga because they wanted Jariwala to be the only Kaanta Laga girl. "You always said you wanted to be the one and only 'Kaanta Laga' girl. So we never made a sequel—and we never will," they wrote. "We're retiring Kaanta Laga forever. It Was Always Yours. It Will Always Be Yours."

Career transformation The song transformed her life Jariwala shot to fame in the 2000s with her performance in Kaanta Laga, which became a nationwide sensation overnight. In her 2020 interview with Rediff, she had opened up about how the song completely transformed her life. "What I just did for fun and a little bit of pocket money—it just completely changed my life," she admitted.