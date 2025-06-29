'Charming...but aloof': Jackie Shroff recalls SRK's loneliness on set

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff recently opened up about his early encounters with Shah Rukh Khan in the film industry. Their first collaboration was on King Uncle, where Khan played Shroff's younger brother. The two actors have since worked together in many films like Trimurti, One 2 Ka Four, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's Devdas.

Shroff's observations 'He was playing my younger brother...respectful, focused on his work' In a recent interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Shroff spoke about Khan's early days in the industry. He said, "Akelapan. Har actor ko ek lonely feelhona chahiye, mere ko bola tha ye kisi ne (Loneliness. Someone had told, every actor should feel lonely at least once.)" "So I saw him sitting out there, on his own. He was playing my younger brother. And he was respectful, focused on his work, he was charismatic... but aloof."

Unchanged core 'On Devdas, he was the same' Shroff also reflected on their time together on the sets of Devdas, when Khan had become a megastar. He said, "We had done several films before Devdas, One 2 Ka Four and a couple of others. But on Devdas, he was the same." "For me, he was still my younger brother. The same boy I had once seen sitting quietly in a corner."

Loneliness at the top Shroff philosophically mused about loneliness at the top Shroff fondly remembered his role as Chunni Babu in Devdas and said he loved working with Khan. He philosophically mused about loneliness at the top, a feeling he believes Khan understands well. "I think if you go to the top of the Everest, you will just have your shadow. Otherwise, it's lonely up there."