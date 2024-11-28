'Jailer 2': Rajinikanth's first look coming on December 12
Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to turn 74 on December 12, and the makers of his upcoming film Jailer 2 have apparently planned a special treat for fans. They will drop the first glimpse of Rajinikanth's character in the sequel on the day, according to media reports. Though there's no official confirmation yet, a South Indian movie trade tracker revealed the promo shoot of this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is likely on December 5.
'Jailer 2' is a sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster 'Jailer'
For those unaware, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster 2023 crime-thriller, Jailer. In the original, the superstar played a retired cop. The film was a colossal success, raking in over ₹600 crore worldwide and becoming one of Tamil Nadu's biggest hits and a major landmark in Rajinikanth's illustrious career. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi played pivotal roles.
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' also planning a special birthday release
Apart from Jailer 2, the team of Rajinikanth's other film Coolie is also working on a special surprise for Thalaivar's fans on his birthday. This means fans can expect a double treat this December. An action-thriller starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahid, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaran in key roles, Coolie is expected to be another summer blockbuster for the superstar. It doesn't have an official release date yet but is expected to release in the first half of 2025.