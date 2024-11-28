Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's fans are in for a treat this December with the first look of his sequel, 'Jailer 2', set to release on his birthday. The original 'Jailer' was a massive hit, earning over ₹600 crore globally.

Additionally, his other film 'Coolie', also starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan, is planning a special surprise for his birthday, promising a double celebration for fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Jailer 2' is in the making

'Jailer 2': Rajinikanth's first look coming on December 12

By Tanvi Gupta 01:14 pm Nov 28, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to turn 74 on December 12, and the makers of his upcoming film Jailer 2 have apparently planned a special treat for fans. They will drop the first glimpse of Rajinikanth's character in the sequel on the day, according to media reports. Though there's no official confirmation yet, a South Indian movie trade tracker revealed the promo shoot of this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is likely on December 5.

Film background

'Jailer 2' is a sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster 'Jailer'

For those unaware, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster 2023 crime-thriller, Jailer. In the original, the superstar played a retired cop. The film was a colossal success, raking in over ₹600 crore worldwide and becoming one of Tamil Nadu's biggest hits and a major landmark in Rajinikanth's illustrious career. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi played pivotal roles.

Double celebration

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' also planning a special birthday release

Apart from Jailer 2, the team of Rajinikanth's other film Coolie is also working on a special surprise for Thalaivar's fans on his birthday. This means fans can expect a double treat this December. An action-thriller starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahid, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaran in key roles, Coolie is expected to be another summer blockbuster for the superstar. It doesn't have an official release date yet but is expected to release in the first half of 2025.