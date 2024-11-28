'He's wonderful'—Zarina Wahab wants son like Prabhas in next life
Veteran actor Zarina Wahab recently gushed over South Indian superstar Prabhas in an interview with Lehren Retro. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. During the conversation, Wahab praised Prabhas's behavior on set and said that she would like a son like him in her next life.
Wahab highlighted Prabhas's humility and kindness
Wahab shared, "There can be no one like Prabhas. He's such a wonderful person. I say, in my next life, I want two sons—one like Prabhas and the other like Sooraj (her real son)." She further added, "He has no ego. He meets everyone after pack-up and says bye before going." "Whenever someone says they are starving, he will call them home and order food for 30-40 people on set."
Wahab emphasized Prabhas's respect for everyone
Wahab further highlighted Prabhas's respectful demeanor. She said, "He never misbehaves on set, nor does he talk loudly. I can't even describe how wonderful he is. May Allah bless him with a long life and good health." She also expressed her admiration for his down-to-earth nature and thoughtful gestures on set. Wahab believes younger generations could learn valuable lessons from his behavior toward both peers and elders.
'The Raja Saab': A glimpse into Prabhas-Wahab's upcoming film
The Raja Saab, a romantic horror comedy written-directed by Maruthi, stars Prabhas in the lead role. Nidhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan play pivotal roles in the film. Produced by People Media Factory with cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by S Thaman—it's slated for a grand release on April 10 next year. Prabhas was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD.