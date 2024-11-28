Summarize Simplifying... In short Zarina Wahab, in awe of actor Prabhas's respectful and humble nature, wishes for a son like him in her next life. She praises his behavior on set and believes younger generations could learn from him.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is set to star in the upcoming romantic horror comedy, 'The Raja Saab', releasing on April 10 next year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Zarina Wahab and Prabhas will be seen in 'The Raja Saab'

'He's wonderful'—Zarina Wahab wants son like Prabhas in next life

By Isha Sharma 12:57 pm Nov 28, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Zarina Wahab recently gushed over South Indian superstar Prabhas in an interview with Lehren Retro. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. During the conversation, Wahab praised Prabhas's behavior on set and said that she would like a son like him in her next life.

Praise

Wahab highlighted Prabhas's humility and kindness

Wahab shared, "There can be no one like Prabhas. He's such a wonderful person. I say, in my next life, I want two sons—one like Prabhas and the other like Sooraj (her real son)." She further added, "He has no ego. He meets everyone after pack-up and says bye before going." "Whenever someone says they are starving, he will call them home and order food for 30-40 people on set."

Role model

Wahab emphasized Prabhas's respect for everyone

Wahab further highlighted Prabhas's respectful demeanor. She said, "He never misbehaves on set, nor does he talk loudly. I can't even describe how wonderful he is. May Allah bless him with a long life and good health." She also expressed her admiration for his down-to-earth nature and thoughtful gestures on set. Wahab believes younger generations could learn valuable lessons from his behavior toward both peers and elders.

Film details

'The Raja Saab': A glimpse into Prabhas-Wahab's upcoming film

The Raja Saab, a romantic horror comedy written-directed by Maruthi, stars Prabhas in the lead role. Nidhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan play pivotal roles in the film. Produced by People Media Factory with cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by S Thaman—it's slated for a grand release on April 10 next year. Prabhas was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD.