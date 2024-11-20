Summarize Simplifying... In short Music maestro AR Rahman stirred controversy by starting a breakup hashtag, #arrsairaabreakup, following his separation announcement from his wife, Saira.

The move was met with mixed reactions, with some fans criticizing it as inappropriate and contradictory to his request for privacy.

The couple, who married in 1995 and have three children, cited an 'insurmountable gap' as the reason for their split. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AR Rahman and Saira Banu have separated

AR Rahman starts 'breakup hashtag,' internet asks: 'Who does that'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:49 am Nov 20, 202410:49 am

What's the story In a shocking turn of events, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced separation after 29 years of marriage. The news was first broken by Banu through a statement from her lawyer on Tuesday evening. Subsequently, Rahman confirmed the separation on X/Twitter with a heartfelt message. However, his use of the cryptic hashtag #arrsairaabreakup (AR Saira breakup) at the end of his post left fans puzzled and sparked criticism.

Social media confusion

Rahman's cryptic hashtag puzzled fans

Rahman's post on X, shared after midnight on Wednesday, read: "We had hoped to reach the grand 30, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts." "Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning...To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." He ended the note with the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup.

Backlash ensued

Fans criticized Rahman's use of a breakup hashtag

The strange hashtag triggered a storm of criticism from fans who deemed it inappropriate. One fan asked, "Who starts a hashtag for a breakup," while another highlighted the irony saying, "Dude wants privacy but starts a hashtag trend for his divorce." Some even suggested Rahman should fire his social media team for this blunder. However, others defended him, blaming his social media savviness (or lack thereof) compared to younger celebrities.

Separation statement

Couple cited 'insurmountable gap' as reason for separation

The couple's lawyer Vandana Shah released a statement on their behalf explaining the reasons behind their decision. It read: "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other." "This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship...the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

Family statement

Rahman's son Ameen also addressed the separation

Rahman's son, Ameen, also spoke about the separation on Instagram Stories. He wrote: "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding." The couple first announced their separation through individual statements before issuing a joint message asking for privacy and understanding from the public. They tied the knot in Chennai in 1995, and are parents to three kids: Daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen.