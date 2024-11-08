Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood star Salman Khan is facing a new threat linked to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over a blackbuck poaching case from 1998.

A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan, claiming to be a Bishnoi fan, was arrested for threatening Khan and demanding ₹5cr for a temple construction.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are investigating a separate extortion threat against actor Shah Rukh Khan, involving a demand of ₹50L and a stolen phone.

Salman Khan receives new death threat

Salman receives new threat, this time over Lawrence Bishnoi-linked song

By Tanvi Gupta 09:53 am Nov 08, 202409:53 am

What's the story Superstar Salman Khan has once again been targeted with a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat was issued on Thursday night to the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room, reportedly over a song written about Khan and Bishnoi. The message ominously stated, "Within a month, the lyricist will be killed...The lyricist's condition will become such that he [won't be able] to write a song even about himself." "If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save the lyricist."

Persistent conflict

Ongoing threats linked to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case

This threat is the latest in a series involving notorious gangster Bishnoi and his associates, who have repeatedly targeted Khan over a blackbuck poaching case from 1998. The feud between the Bishnoi community and Khan started when he was accused of killing a blackbuck during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan in 1998. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks to be sacred, and Bishnoi has vowed to kill Khan ever since.

Arrest details

Recently, a man was arrested for threatening Khan

In a related development, a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill Khan. The suspect, identified as Bhikha Ram or Vikram from Rajasthan's Jalore, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police. Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar confirmed his arrest saying the accused had been moving around various places in Karnataka before settling in Haveri town about one and a half months ago.

Extortion attempt

The accused demanded ₹5cr from Khan for temple construction

The accused, who worked at construction sites and lived in a rented room in Goudar Oni, reportedly called the Mumbai Police control room while watching a news channel and threatened to kill Khan. A police source revealed he is a daily wage laborer who claims to be a fan of Bishnoi. The accused had also demanded ₹5cr from Khan for building a temple for the Bishnoi community as he idolized the gangster.

Ongoing investigation

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are investigating extortion threat against SRK

In a separate case, Mumbai Police are also probing a recent death threat and a demand of ₹50L in extortion against actor Shah Rukh Khan. The call was subsequently traced to a phone registered with Faizan Khan, a Raipur-based lawyer, who alleged that his phone was stolen on November 2 and claimed conspiracy. Notably, Faizan had previously objected to SRK over dialogue in the 1994 film Anjaam that referenced deer hunting—a sensitive issue for the Bishnoi community.