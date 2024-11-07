Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman have recently received death threats, leading to heightened security measures.

Despite the threats, both actors continue their professional commitments, with Khan preparing for his next film 'King' and Salman shooting in Hyderabad for 'Sikandar'.

This isn't the first time such threats have been made, highlighting the ongoing security concerns in the industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SRK received death threat on November 6

Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat; suspect demands ₹50L ransom

By Tanvi Gupta 02:34 pm Nov 07, 202402:34 pm

What's the story After Salman Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan allegedly received a death threat from a man demanding a ransom of ₹50L. Per a report by ANI, the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai registered a case against the caller, identified as Faizan from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. A team of Mumbai Police is in Raipur to nab the accused. The threat call was made to Bandra Police Station's landline on Wednesday (November 6).

Past incidents

Khan's previous encounters with death threats

Notably, this isn't the first time Khan has been targeted with such threats. After the success of his films Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, he revealed that he had been receiving death threats. As a result, he was provided with additional security, including Y+ protection. Recently, reports claimed that Khan opted to stay indoors on his birthday over security concerns, although it wasn't officially confirmed by his team.

Co-star's experience

Salman also received death threats recently

In a related development, another Bollywood superstar and SRK's close friend Salman has also been receiving death threats. Reportedly, he received three such threats within 10 days of his friend and politician Baba Siddique's tragic demise. Salman has been receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, too. Despite the incidents, Salman continues to fulfill his professional commitments and is currently shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming movie Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna.

Upcoming project

Meanwhile, Khan is set to star in 'King' next

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is gearing up for his next film King, where he will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. His last appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which was released in December 2023. The friendship between SRK and Salman goes way back to their early careers in the Hindi film industry in the 1990s and they have often been spotted together at parties and film events.