Salman's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali seeks 'peace and dialogue' with Bishnoi
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali recently made headlines when she invited notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom call. However, she later deleted the Instagram post. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ali clarified her intentions behind her unusual request. Ali and Khan reportedly dated between 1991 and 1999.
'My intention was to encourage peace and dialogue'
Ali voiced her worries over the repeated death threats to Khan. She said, "The death threats to Salman were truly concerning, and when I addressed Lawrence Bishnoi, my intention was to encourage peace and dialogue." "Today's film industry is a completely different landscape compared to the 90s, but safety was always an underlying concern, particularly for women. I never faced direct threats, but there were moments that left me uneasy."
Background: The enmity between Bishnoi-Khan
Bishnoi's threats to Khan stem from the 1998 poaching case where Khan was accused of killing a blackbuck. The Bishnoi community, which reveres the blackbuck, has long resented the actor. In April 2024, several rounds of bullets were fired outside Khan's Mumbai residence, allegedly by Bishnoi gang members. Recently, the gang claimed Khan's close friend-politician Baba Siddique's murder, adding that his proximity with the actor was one of the reasons behind his death.
Ali recalled an unsettling incident from 1993
Ali further shared an unsettling incident from March 1993 when she and late actor Sridevi were staying at the SeaRock Hotel in Mumbai. "We were quickly moved out. A week later, the hotel was targeted, which sent a shockwave through me. Moments like these remind us of the fragility of our safety in the industry."
Ali's new venture and commitment to diverse storytelling
Ali recently announced her foray into film production with Somy Ali Productions. She said she was excited to use cinema as a medium to tell meaningful stories. "Beyond giving newcomers a platform, I am drawn to roles highlighting strong, complex characters—especially women, transgender individuals, and LGBTQ+ stories," she said. Ali is known for movies like Teesra Kaun? and Chupp.