Summarize Simplifying... In short Somy Ali, Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, has expressed concern over the ongoing death threats to Khan from Lawrence Bishnoi, linked to a 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Ali, who recently launched her film production venture, Somy Ali Productions, is advocating for peace and dialogue amidst the threats.

She also plans to use her platform to tell diverse stories, particularly focusing on strong, complex characters from women, transgender, and LGBTQ+ communities.

Somy Ali explains why she invited gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call

Salman's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali seeks 'peace and dialogue' with Bishnoi

By Isha Sharma 01:09 pm Oct 20, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali recently made headlines when she invited notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom call. However, she later deleted the Instagram post. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ali clarified her intentions behind her unusual request. Ali and Khan reportedly dated between 1991 and 1999.

Ali's intentions

'My intention was to encourage peace and dialogue'

Ali voiced her worries over the repeated death threats to Khan. She said, "The death threats to Salman were truly concerning, and when I addressed Lawrence Bishnoi, my intention was to encourage peace and dialogue." "Today's film industry is a completely different landscape compared to the 90s, but safety was always an underlying concern, particularly for women. I never faced direct threats, but there were moments that left me uneasy."

Background

Background: The enmity between Bishnoi-Khan

Bishnoi's threats to Khan stem from the 1998 poaching case where Khan was accused of killing a blackbuck. The Bishnoi community, which reveres the blackbuck, has long resented the actor. In April 2024, several rounds of bullets were fired outside Khan's Mumbai residence, allegedly by Bishnoi gang members. Recently, the gang claimed Khan's close friend-politician Baba Siddique's murder, adding that his proximity with the actor was one of the reasons behind his death.

Past experience

Ali recalled an unsettling incident from 1993

Ali further shared an unsettling incident from March 1993 when she and late actor Sridevi were staying at the SeaRock Hotel in Mumbai. "We were quickly moved out. A week later, the hotel was targeted, which sent a shockwave through me. Moments like these remind us of the fragility of our safety in the industry."

Production plans

Ali's new venture and commitment to diverse storytelling

Ali recently announced her foray into film production with Somy Ali Productions. She said she was excited to use cinema as a medium to tell meaningful stories. "Beyond giving newcomers a platform, I am drawn to roles highlighting strong, complex characters—especially women, transgender individuals, and LGBTQ+ stories," she said. Ali is known for movies like Teesra Kaun? and Chupp.