The Bigg Boss 18 house is a visual treat with a unique cave-like theme, a Turkish hammam-inspired bathroom, and a forest-like ambiance in the bedroom.

The house also reintroduces a jail area designed like an ancient cave, adding an element of mystery.

The house also reintroduces a jail area designed like an ancient cave, adding an element of mystery.

With a spacious living room and a balcony that offers a unique view, the house is set to provide an intriguing experience for the contestants.

'Bigg Boss 18' premieres on October 6

Turkish interiors, cave-shaped jail: Step inside 'Bigg Boss 18' house

By Isha Sharma 12:34 pm Oct 05, 202412:34 pm

What's the story The makers of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 have unveiled a sneak peek into this season's house. Shared by JioCinema on X (formerly Twitter), the video showcases an outdoor area split into two sections: a main garden and a poolside, separated by a waterfall. The entire outdoor space is designed to resemble an ancient fort, complete with carved pillars and animal statues. The new season, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to premiere on Sunday (October 6).

Unique interiors

'Bigg Boss 18' house features cave-like theme and Turkish hammam

The Bigg Boss 18 house also features a cave-like theme in several areas, with bells hanging from the living room ceiling. The walls near the beds are embellished with flowers and leaves, creating a forest-like ambiance. A particular attraction is the bathroom, which is designed like a Turkish hammam, adding to the unique aesthetic of the house.

House features

Living room and jail area in 'Bigg Boss 18' house

The living room is spacious, with separate corners for contestants to have private conversations. The balcony overlooks the entire living room, providing a unique vantage point. This season also sees the reintroduction of a jail area designed like an ancient cave, equipped with necessities such as a bed and blanket. The house features a single bedroom with beds arranged on different levels, adding an element of mystery.

