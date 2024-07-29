Timothée-Zendaya's 'Dune: Part Two' premieres on JioCinema this week
The acclaimed science fiction epic, Dune: Part Two, featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is slated for release on JioCinema starting August 1. The streaming service made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Do what must be done. Dune: Part Two, streaming August 1 onwards, only on JioCinema Premium." The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. It's a sequel to Dune.
Meet the star-studded cast of 'Dune: Part Two'
Chalamet has reprised his role as Paul Atreides in the sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve, while Zendaya returns as Chani, alongside Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica. Other returning cast members include Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The film was released in the theaters in March 2024 to much critical acclaim and box office success.
Take a look at the film's plot
In Dune: Part Two, Atreides faces a pivotal decision as he allies with the Fremen people of Arrakis to confront House Harkonnen. The narrative delves into the personal sacrifices Atreides must make for his people's greater good. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux add more star power to this sequel.
Future installments and upcoming spinoff of the series
Following the success of the first two films, director Villeneuve is reportedly working on a third installment based on Herbert's novel Dune Messiah, expected to release in 2026. In addition to the main film series, a spinoff titled Dune: Prophecy is scheduled for release in November 2024. The spinoff, set 10,000 years before the events of Dune (2021), will feature Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and Tabu.