Next Article

Krishna Shroff to be a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

'My big introduction': Krishna Shroff on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

By Isha Sharma 11:49 am May 19, 202411:49 am

What's the story Fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur, Krishna Shroff is preparing for her on-screen debut with the upcoming popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The sister of Tiger Shroff and daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Krishna will be competing alongside 12 other contestants. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show is seen by Krishna as an ideal platform to step into showbiz. In a conversation with DNA, she spoke about what the project means to her.

Show anticipation

'My big introduction to the world'

Krishna expressed her enthusiasm about the opportunity, stating, "I'm excited for people to just see me, who I am. A lot of people don't really know me yet. This is my big introduction to the world." "I'm looking forward to connecting with a wider audience, and just helping someone to be inspired or be someone's motivation through this." "A major chunk of my journey will be for [my fans]," she added.

Show participation

She is the 'black sheep' of the family

Discussing her motivation for participating in the show, Krishna said, "Everyone is doing it (the show) for some form of recognition. But beyond that, I need to continue to help and inspire my certain fan following." Regarding her family's reaction, she referred to herself as the 'black sheep', stating they are supportive but still in shock. "I don't think anyone can give you tips, or prepare you for this. The family is just being nothing, but supportive."

Other contestants

Meet the other contestants of the upcoming show

The upcoming stunt-based reality show will also feature Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, and Niyati Fatnani. It will be broadcast on Colors and available for streaming on JioCinema. It is expected to start shooting in Romania in the coming weeks.