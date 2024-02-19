'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' releases on Eid 2024

Feb 19, 2024

What's the story The highly anticipated title track of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has finally been unveiled. Set in the breathtaking Roman theater of Jerash, Abu Dhabi, the song highlights the incredible on-screen bromance between the two leading men. As the film's release date of April 9 inches closer, fans' excitement is bound to escalate with this latest musical treat.

Potential party anthem failed to retain the original charm

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's title track is poised to become a party anthem, showcasing Kumar and Shroff's irresistible energy and charm. The magnetic chemistry between the two stars in the song is sure to heighten the buzz around the film. However, the makers failed to recreate the charm of the original song, especially the hook of this Vishal Mishra-helmed composition is subpar. The track is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Mishra.

