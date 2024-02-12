'Fighter' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Fighter' fights for commercial longevity with ease

Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Siddharth Anand has become the poster boy for the action genre in Bollywood. The director has delivered crisp actioners over the years, with the most recent one being Fighter. The aerial actioner received decent reviews and has surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark globally with flying colors. On the third weekend, the film experienced impressive growth and aims to hold the fort on weekends.

Inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Hrithik Roshan-headlined film earned Rs. 4 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 196.9 crore in India. The movie is currently pitted against the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at the domestic box office. The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others.

