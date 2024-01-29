Latest Filmfare win

'Animal'

Donning diametrically opposite shades, performing action stunts for the first time in his career, and featuring in almost every scene of Animal paid off for Kapoor as it has earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male). Kapoor's most successful film commercially but also his most controversial, Animal (2023) was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Watch it on Netflix.

#1

'Saawariya'

Kapoor took home the Best Debut Actor award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya (2007). Also starring Sonam Kapoor in her feature film debut, Saawariya is an adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights. Saawariya emerged as a huge commercial dud upon release and remains highly forgettable, but Kapoor proved that a star was rising on the horizon. Salman Khan guest-starred in it.

#2

Joint Critics' Award for 3 films

In 2010, Kapoor won a joint Best Actor (Critics Award) for three releases from the previous year: Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. While Wake Up Sid is now hailed as a modern-day classic by many, APKGK remains extremely rewatchable due to its humor and music, and Rocket Singh brought out Kapoor's refined acting chops.

#3

'Rockstar'

Rockstar (2012) was a game-changer for director Imtiaz Ali, the landscape of Hindi music, Sanjana Sanghi (supporting role), and, of course, for Kapoor, whose haunting performance struck a chord with many. Jaideep Ahlawat, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra were also a part of Rockstar. Kapoor won both Best Actor and Best Actor (Critics) for his role as Jordan.

#4

'Barfi!'

In Anurag Basu's Barfi! (2013), Kapoor had to act only with his face and eyes while playing a mute character. Bolstered by applaudable performances from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ileana D'Cruz, the innocence and beauty of this beloved romantic drama almost feels like a warm hug on a cold winter day. Want to revisit it? You can watch it on Netflix.

#5

'Sanju'

The jury is out on whether Sanju (2019) or Animal is Kapoor's career-best performance. Kapoor hit it out of the park while imbibing the mannerisms, style of talking, and the famous gait of Sanjay Dutt for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. Though Hirani was badgered for "whitewashing" Dutt's life in this biopic, the film was a commercial blockbuster, helping Kapoor establish himself as a bankable artist.