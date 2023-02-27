Entertainment

SAG Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere…' wins big, scripts history

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 27, 2023, 12:23 pm 3 min read

SAG Awards 2023: List of all the key winners

The 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony was held on Sunday night (Monday morning in India), in which Everything Everywhere All At Once scripted history by bagging the most number of trophies and sweeping nearly every acting category. This year's event ditched the standard TV broadcast to stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. Here's a list of the biggest winners of the night.

'Everything Everywhere…': Nominated the most, won the most

It's raining awards for the inter-dimensional action film Everything Everywhere All At Once. It has scripted history by nabbing four major SAG Awards—the highest wins for a single film. Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won the best lead actress and supporting actress awards, respectively. Ke Huy Quan, their co-star, became the first Asian actor to win the SAG Award for best supporting actor.

Check out the congratulatory post by A24

Just want to be here with you ❤️ Congratulations to team #EverythingEverywhere on 4 history-making @SAGawards wins including Best Ensemble! pic.twitter.com/bZo9l765ao — A24 (@A24) February 27, 2023

Yeoh dedicated award to Asian movie fans

The multiverse of madness film Everything Everywhere... is building momentum this award season as it barrels toward the Academy Awards. Yeoh, who scripted history by being the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Oscar in the best actress category, dedicated her SAG victory to all Asian movie fans. She further said, "This is for every little girl who looks like me."

'Abbott Elementary,' 'The White Lotus' emerged as big winners

Everything Everywhere... dominated the evening with four wins, followed by the comedy-drama anthology series The White Lotus with two victories. It took home the best TV drama ensemble honor, and the spoiled heiress, Jennifer Coolidge, won the best actress in a TV drama prize. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary sitcom drama created by Quinta Brunson, took home the best TV comedy ensemble honor.

Oscar winner Sally Field received lifetime achievement award

Meanwhile, Sally Field was bestowed with the prestigious SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, and she became the 58th recipient of the accolade, joining the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Morgan Freeman. While accepting the award, the Mrs. Doubtfire actor recalled her first television series, Gidget. The distinctive honor is presented to those who have exhibited outstanding achievements in the acting profession.

Jason Bateman, Brendan Fraser among other notable winners

Heading into the ceremony, Brendan Fraser, who appeared as a morbidly obese man in The Whale, took home the best actor honor. Jason Bateman earned the best actor award in a TV drama for Ozark. For his performance as a talented chef in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White was named the best actor in a TV comedy, while Jean Smart won best actress (comedy).