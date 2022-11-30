Entertainment

Oscars 2023 will present all 23 categories during live telecast

Oscars 2023 will present all 23 categories during live telecast

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 30, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

The 95th Academy Awards will telecast presentation of all 23 categories (Photo Credit: Flickr/Screen Relish)

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has come up with a fresh format for the 95th Academy Awards set to happen in 2023. After the Oscars 2022 was widely dragged for demoting eight out of 23 categories, it's now decided to make some changes. Per Variety's report, the Academy will telecast all 23 categories during its 2023 version.

Why does this story matter?

The Academy witnessed an outrage across the film industry in 2022 after it did not broadcast awards presentations in at least eight categories including original score, film editing, and, maker and hairstyling.

Even though highlight clips were later edited back into the show, the organizers faced criticism from several cinema lovers for not giving attention to these professionals who often get undermined.

Academy CEO had this to say

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences told Variety that Oscar's all 23 categories will be presented during its broadcast. "I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast," said Kramer, adding that the Academy is "committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences, and the collaborative nature of moviemaking."

All about the 95th Academy Awards

The Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12, 2023, and will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the show for the third time. Meanwhile, the eight categories that were missed in last year's broadcast were documentary short, original score, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design, animated short, sound, and live-action short.

The Oscars 2022 'slap' controversy

The 94th Academy Award was the most talked-about ceremony for the Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy. When Rock passed a joke at Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian. Smith was hugely criticized; though he apologized while accepting the Oscar, but not to Rock. The next day, Smith apologized to Rock.