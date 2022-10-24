Entertainment

10 days after demise, Robbie Coltrane's cause of death revealed

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 24, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane passed away on October 14 [Photo credit: Flickr]

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who shot to international acclaim through his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, breathed his last on October 14. Though the news was confirmed by his agent Belinda Wright, there was no update on the cause that led to his demise. Now, Hollywood media portals have reported that Coltrane (72) passed away from multiple organ failures.

Cause Coltrane was battling several diseases at once

Coltrane passed away at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk, Scotland. Per The Independent, the veteran actor's death certificate has revealed that he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection, and heart block, which eventually led to his demise. In addition to that, Deadline reported that the actor had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Background Coltrane was confined to a wheelchair for several years

During a conversation with The Daily Star in 2016, Coltrane had talked about having osteoarthritis, which is a type of arthritis characterized by tissues in the joints breaking down. As a result, the dreadful disease "limited his mobility" and caused him "severe pain." Coltrane was confined to a wheelchair for several years and was also spotted using a walking stick on several occasions.

Tribute Numerous 'Harry Potter' actors had paid tribute to Coltrane

As soon as the news of Coltrane's death surfaced, numerous Harry Potter actors took to social media to pay their condolences. Daniel Radcliffe, through a statement, called him "one of the funniest people [he] had met" and expressed sadness over his passing. Tom Felton—who played Draco Malfoy—honored him by calling him "a big friendly giant on screen but even more so in real life."

Career Apart from 'HP,' here's what Coltrane was known for

Apart from leaving an indelible mark on an entire generation through Harry Potter, Coltrane also had numerous other roles to his credit. Most notably, he played a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough. He was also felicitated with the BAFTA for three consecutive years for his role as a detective in British drama Cracker (1993-1996).