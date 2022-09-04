Entertainment

Diego Luna confirms timeline for Disney+ 'Star Wars' series 'Andor'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 04, 2022, 04:32 pm 2 min read

'Andor' premieres on Disney+ on September 21. (Photo credit: Twitter/@starwars)

Andor, one of the most-awaited Disney+ releases, is set to take us to a galaxy far, far away. The upcoming Star Wars series will explore the origins of Cassian Andor whose bravery and sacrifice would eventually help the Rebel Alliance defeat the wicked Galactic Empire. Ahead of its big premiere this month, the streamer has dropped a video that sheds light on Andor's timeline.

The upcoming Disney+ show is a prequel to the film Rogue One, which was released in 2016.

In Andor, the timeline would be set five years ahead of the events that took place in Rogue One.

The 2016 Star Wars spinoff film is a direct prequel to the original Star Wars film and had reportedly grossed more than $1B at the box office.

'Andor' takes place before the events of 'Star Wars' trilogy

In a video shared by Disney+, Diego Luna, who essays the role of the titular hero, reveals that Andor's story takes place many years prior to the events of the original Star Wars trilogy. Luna explains, "An unsuspecting thief named Cassian Andor will be thrust onto a journey that sparks the birth of a Rebellion and sets in motion everything you've come to know."

'Andor' will 'challenge every idea' assumed about the character

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Luna recently said that Andor will change the way people saw his character in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna spoke about his character and said, "We're going to challenge every idea you have, or every answer you came up with, for why or how things happened and why this character did what he did."

Andor stars Luna as the titular hero, and other actors like Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw will also make their appearances in the series. Luna also serves as the executive producer, and Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, penned five Andor episodes, including the pilot. Andor's first three episodes will premiere on September 21.