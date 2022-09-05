Entertainment

'Only Murders...' actor Nathan Lane wins first Emmy

'Only Murders...' actor Nathan Lane wins first Emmy

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 05, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

Nathan Lane wins first Emmy award for 'OMITB.' (Photo credit: IMDb)

Hollywood actor Nathan Lane who appears as Teddy Dimas on Hulu's Only Murders In The Building (OMITB) has won his first Emmy! The actor has guest-starred in many popular television shows over the last two decades. With seven guest actor Emmy nominations (Modern Family, Frasier, Mad About You, and The Good Wife), Lane is also the most-nominated guest actor ever across comedy and drama.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most famous roles essayed by him was that of Dimas, a resident of The Arconia in the series Only Murders In The Building.

The series also stars singer Selena Gomez and actors Steve Martin and Martin Short who play lead roles.

Lane won his first Emmy for the episode titled: The Boy From 6B which focused on Dimas and his son.

Information Actor might have a chance to score another win soon

Lane scored his seventh Guest Actor Emmy nomination in July this year. He surpassed late actor Fred Willard and emerged as the most-nominated guest actor in the categories of comedy and drama. Since Only Murders In The Building rolled out its second season recently, Lane might have another shot in the category during the next Emmy awards as he reprised his role once again.

Quote Lane joked about his adverbs being 'almost, nearly, not quite'

Earlier, on The View, Lane talked about the feat of becoming the most-nominated guest actor. The three-time Tony Award-winner joked, "Obviously, it's a thrill and a delight and it sounds very impressive, but once you realize I've never actually won, it sort of slows down the momentum." "My pronouns are he, him, and his and apparently my adverbs are almost, nearly, and not quite."

Details 'Only Murders In The Building' will return for Season 3

Just two weeks after the first two episodes of Only Murders In The Building Season 2 were dropped on June 28, the makers announced that they had renewed the series for a third season! Season 1 of OMITB was apparently Hulu's most-watched comedy series and "the true crown jewel" of their slate. Season 3 is expected to drop sometime during the Summer of 2023.