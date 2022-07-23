Entertainment

Angelina Jolie wins battle against Brad Pitt over French winery

Angelina Jolie wins battle against Brad Pitt over French winery

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 23, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Angelina Jolie wins lawsuit filed by ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The months-long legal battle over Château Miraval winery, France reportedly concluded with a win for Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple had moved into the château back in 2008 to take charge of the company. Notably, the ex-couple also got married on the grounds of Château Miraval winery in 2014. Here's how the verdict went down.

Context Why does this story matter?

In February, Brad Pitt sued Jolie over accusations of illegally selling her share of the French estate to Russian businessman/oligarch Yuri Shefler without Pitt's consent.

The Fight Club actor had also alleged that the duo had mutually agreed to never sell their share of the château.

Now, Jolie's lawyers have subpoenaed documents from her ex-husband, his business manager, and his company—Mondo Bongo.

Decision Court ordered Pitt, partners to hand over their documents

On Friday, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Pitt and his partners must hand over the documents to the opposition's team, an order they were trying to avoid badly. A source told Page Six that any "rational human being" would be glad to partner with Stoli [Group] and that Pitt "just can't see past his hatred of Jolie." Shefler owns Stoli Group.

Statement Pitt allegedly turned down offer to sell while being married

On the other hand, a source close to Pitt spoke to Page Six and said that the actor had turned down an offer to sell the château to Stoli Group when he was still married to Jolie. "The best way to retain value for [their kids] is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset," the source informed.

Details Pitt invested 70% of investment in property worth $28.4M

The ex-couple purchased the famous Miraval estate in 2008 which came with a whopping price tag of $28.4M. The 35-room mansion is surrounded by gardens with a moat, fountains, a pond, a chapel, aqueducts, and a vineyard in which Pitt reportedly pumped around 70% of the duo's investment in the property. Jolie and Pitt have six children together and they got divorced in 2016.