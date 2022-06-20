Entertainment

How are 'Lightyear,' 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' performing?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 20, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Box office collections of 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' 'Top Gun: Maverick,' and 'Lightyear.'

Film industries across the world have started churning out their pending films after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed them down. The Hollywood film industry has finally started giving us films and sequels that were much-awaited. While we've already got some great hits dominating the box office currently, there sure are many more to come. Let's take a look at how the current films are performing.

The year 2022 started on a great note for Hollywood following the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and more.

The US box office is currently being dominated by Top Gun: Maverick which shows no sign of stopping its upward trajectory.

However, with Thor: Love and Thunder, The Gray Man, and more films coming soon, it's only going to get better.

#1 'Lightyear'

Pixar and Disney's latest animated film Lightyear, coming from the Toy Story franchise, didn't do too well. It was expected to have a $70M to $85M opening, but instead, it only managed to gross $51M across 4,255 theaters, as per The Hollywood Reporter. As for the overseas market, it managed to bag $34.6M across 43 markets to get a global launch of approximately $85.6M.

#2 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Universal and Amblin's Jurassic World: Dominion has reportedly maintained its place at the top with $58.7M across 4,679 markets over a 10-day domestic roundup of $247.8M and around $622.2M globally. The film reportedly bagged an additional $76.1M overseas, bringing its tally to $372.4M. Koimoi reported that it'll earn around Rs. 75-80cr (over $10M) in India. It was expected to enter the Rs. 100cr club.

#3 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Top Gun: Maverick has maintained a great spot in its fourth weekend. The film slowed down by 15% for a gross of $44M in the domestic market, bringing the total to $466.2M. In the overseas market, it reportedly bagged $39.7M across 64 markets, pushing its total gross to a whopping $885.2M globally. The film is Tom Cruise's biggest blockbuster in his entire career.