How are 'Lightyear,' 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' performing?
Film industries across the world have started churning out their pending films after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed them down. The Hollywood film industry has finally started giving us films and sequels that were much-awaited. While we've already got some great hits dominating the box office currently, there sure are many more to come. Let's take a look at how the current films are performing.
- The year 2022 started on a great note for Hollywood following the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and more.
- The US box office is currently being dominated by Top Gun: Maverick which shows no sign of stopping its upward trajectory.
- However, with Thor: Love and Thunder, The Gray Man, and more films coming soon, it's only going to get better.
Pixar and Disney's latest animated film Lightyear, coming from the Toy Story franchise, didn't do too well. It was expected to have a $70M to $85M opening, but instead, it only managed to gross $51M across 4,255 theaters, as per The Hollywood Reporter. As for the overseas market, it managed to bag $34.6M across 43 markets to get a global launch of approximately $85.6M.
Universal and Amblin's Jurassic World: Dominion has reportedly maintained its place at the top with $58.7M across 4,679 markets over a 10-day domestic roundup of $247.8M and around $622.2M globally. The film reportedly bagged an additional $76.1M overseas, bringing its tally to $372.4M. Koimoi reported that it'll earn around Rs. 75-80cr (over $10M) in India. It was expected to enter the Rs. 100cr club.
Top Gun: Maverick has maintained a great spot in its fourth weekend. The film slowed down by 15% for a gross of $44M in the domestic market, bringing the total to $466.2M. In the overseas market, it reportedly bagged $39.7M across 64 markets, pushing its total gross to a whopping $885.2M globally. The film is Tom Cruise's biggest blockbuster in his entire career.