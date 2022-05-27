Lifestyle

How to meet and greet the Royals

Jon Hamm listed out everything he was told to follow while meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William. (Photo credit: YouTube / @ LIVEKellyandRyan)

Hollywood actor Jon Hamm met with Kate Middleton and Prince William at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick earlier in May. He shared his experience of meeting the British royals on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and talked about the rules one must follow when greeting a member of the royal family. Here are some of the etiquette followed while meeting Royals.

#1 Greeting the Queen

Always stand up when any royal member enters the room. Men should give a slight bow of their head, and women should give a brief curtsy. Non-citizens don't need to bow or curtsy. Address the Queen, as "Your Majesty" the first time, then if you address her again, call her "Ma'am." Don't speak unless spoken to. Arrive and leave an event before the Queen.

#2 Greeting other royal members

Address male royalty as "Your Royal Highness" the first time, then use "Sir" all other times. Address any female royalty other than the Queen, as "Your Royal Highness," and then as "Ma'am." Although younger members of the royal family are more open to casual conversations, hugs, and kisses, it is always better to not initiate any contact until they show interest.

#3 What not to do

Do not initiate any physical contact, even handshakes. When the Queen or other royalty reaches a hand out for a handshake, hold it gently and briefly. Do not give a tight squeeze. Never go for a hug or kiss on the cheek or the hand. Don't ask for autographs, or selfies when meeting royalty. Never chew gum when you are meeting royalty.

#4 How to dress

It is best to dress as you might for a professional interview when meeting royalty. Men should wear a suit, or dress pants, and a button-up shirt and tie. Women should wear either a pantsuit or a long dress with a sweater over the shoulder if it's not too cold. It is not polite to show cleavage. You don't need to wear expensive clothing.