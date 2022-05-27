Lifestyle

How to minimize skin pores

How to minimize skin pores

Written by Sneha Das May 27, 2022, 03:17 pm 2 min read

Large pores can also lead to acne and blackheads on your skin.

Pores basically serve as the pathway between the inside of your body and the outside and they help your skin to breathe. The appearance and size of your skin pores depend on several factors including genetics, aging, stress, excess oil production, and exposure to the sun. Large pores can make your skin look dull and aged. Here are a few ways to minimize pores.

Cleansing Cleanse your skin daily

Cleanse your skin regularly with a gentle water-based cleanser to eliminate clogged pores and keep them clean. According to a 2006 study, cleansers work effectively in minimizing acne symptoms and keeping your pores clear and less visible. Use a cleanser twice daily, once in the morning and once before bedtime to clean all the dirt and makeup build-up at the end of the day.

Exfoliation Exfoliate and use a toner

Exfoliation is an important step to include in your skincare routine to eliminate dead skin cells, dirt, or any build-up on your skin and make it smooth, firm, and less porous. If you have sensitive or dry skin, use a gentle exfoliator like glycolic acid that exfoliates your skin's top layer. Follow up with a toner to tighten the pores.

Moisturize Moisturization is a must

Irrespective of whether you have dry, oily, or sensitive skin, moisturization is a must as it will help your skin to produce less sebum and oil while offering it adequate hydration. However, avoid heavy oil-based creams as these tend to mix with dead skin cells and clog the pores. Instead, opt for a light oil-free moisturizer to prevent your pores from getting clogged.

Mask Use a clay mask twice a week

A clay mask is extremely effective in eliminating the excess oil and shrinking your skin pores. It also helps to reduce inflammation and the appearance of scarring caused by acne. According to a 2012 clinical trial, participants who used a clay mask mixed with jojoba oil twice a week experienced a 54 percent reduction in acne lesions. You can use the mask twice weekly.

Sunscreen Never forget to use sunscreen

Whether you are indoors or outdoors, you shouldn't miss applying your sunscreen to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Sun exposure can make your pores appear even larger and reduce skin softness by drying out your skin. Use sunscreen daily with at least SPF 30 and protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat or sunglasses.