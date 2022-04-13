Lifestyle

How to use tea tree oil for skin and hair

How to use tea tree oil for skin and hair

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 13, 2022, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Tea tree oil is well known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties that heal the skin and prevent acne. (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

The Aboriginal people of Australia have been using tea tree oil as traditional medicine for centuries. The germ-fighting properties have made it a hero ingredient for treating bacterial and fungal skin disorders, averting infection, and healing the skin. The oil is also beneficial for your hair and scalp; it prevents hair fall and moisturizes your hair. Tea tree oil also prevents dandruff.

#1 Mix with your moisturizer

Tea tree oil is a wonderful ingredient when it comes to fighting acne. To avoid or remove pimples, gently blend a drop of tree oil into your moisturizer with your fingers and apply it to your face. This will make your regular moisturizer fight off acne like never before. The antiseptic properties may help tea tree oil combat oily skin as well.

#2 Custom made face oil

Since tea tree oil should never be directly applied, make a little concoction of your own using other oils that work for you. Dilute the tea tree oil with a carrier oil, such as argan oil or jojoba oil to make your own personalized face oil. Facial oils are great for moisturizing the skin and a customized version will target your problem areas.

#3 Use as a toner

Make a toner by adding three drops of tea tree oil into 60 ml of witch hazel. You can make another tea tree oil-infused toner by mixing 25 ml rose water, 10 drops of tea tree oil, and five drops of lavender oil. Shake well before every use. Apply the toner with cotton on clean skin or use it as a face mist.

#4 Haircare

Tea tree oil can induce new life into your hair by removing dead skin cells, fighting bacteria, and effectively cleaning the scalp. It can also remove dandruff and make your tresses healthy and moisturized, promoting growth. Mix tea tree oil with your usual oil, apply it to your hair and scalp, and massage for a few minutes. Wash off with a mild shampoo.

#5 For manicure and pedicure

Since tea tree oil is highly potent in fighting germs and bacteria, use it to make your hands and feet squeaky clean after a tiring day. You can do a mini manicure and pedicure at home and add tea tree oil to warm water and soak your feet and hands in it. Later, mix a few drops in the moisturizer and apply.