5 benefits of head massage

A head massage is an ideal way to relax as it provides you a sensory pleasure and helps to relieve symptoms of headache and migraine. It helps boost your memory and improves the blood circulation in your neck and head area. A good head massage also strengthens the hair roots and aids in sound sleep. Let's explore the benefits in detail.

#1 Provides relief from migraines

If you are someone who suffers from migraine headaches, then a good head massage is extremely important for you to relieve the pain. Migraine pain slowly develops into a pulsating pain and sometimes becomes unbearable. A proper head massage with a focus on certain pressure points can help to relieve the pain. It can also improve blood flow to the brain.

#2 Helps deal with stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety are major problems in today's times and can impact your everyday life as well. They can also lead to further health issues like depression, insomnia, and digestive problems. However, you can de-stress with a head massage as it improves blood circulation. Try applying pressure to the hall of impression point that lies between your eyebrows to help relieve stress and anxiety.

#3 Lowers blood pressure

A good head massage can also help to reduce blood pressure or hypertension. High blood pressure can lead to serious heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes. According to research, a regular head massage can reduce your stress hormone levels and normalize your blood pressure levels. A head massage helps to calm the sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for increasing your blood pressure.

#4 Helps cure insomnia

Insomnia is basically a sleep disorder where a person finds it difficult to fall asleep. The condition is usually caused by stress, unhealthy diets, and irregular sleeping schedules. However, a good head massage can help you get a sound sleep as it will deeply calm your mind and help you relax. You can try a massage that incorporates long, flowing, and gentle strokes.

#5 Improves concentration

A proper head massage helps boost your memory and improve your concentration levels by increasing the rate of blood flow in your nervous system. When you get a head massage, the sensory nerves in the small muscles send signals to your brain that stimulate your brain to function in a better manner. This actually helps to improve your concentration and memory.

Information How to do a head massage at home

You can easily do a head massage at home with your fingertips. Start by applying light to medium pressure on your head and neck and massage gently for five minutes. You can also use some essential oil for a more relaxing and therapeutic effect.