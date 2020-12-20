Getting stressed is quite normal and happens to almost everyone. Unfortunately, it can badly impact your emotional as well as physical health. So, it is important that you learn to manage stress. While therapy or relaxation techniques should be the first options to relieve high levels of stress, the following tips can also help you manage your stress better.

Coping Understand your stress and identify its source

Your stress symptoms can be different from others, so you need to understand yours better to prepare a suitable coping strategy. You also need to identify what stresses you. The source can be anything, work, family, or even minor changes in your life. Once you have these pieces of information, figure out your coping strategy. But be careful never to self medicate.

Reach out Take a break and talk to a friend

Don't hesitate to reach out to someone. Talking about the things that are stressing you can prove to be extremely helpful. If you are feeling overwhelmed, take a break and call a friend. Talk about your problems. They might not be able to give you a concrete solution, but they may have a fresh perspective that can make things easier for you.

Me-time Set aside an hour or two for 'me-time'

Set aside one or two hours for yourself. This is your time to take a break from all the responsibilities and recharge yourself. Take this time to explore your hobbies or activities that bring you joy. It can be anything - painting, singing, dancing, etc. You can also just relax and simply do nothing. This one might prove to be the best of all.

Exercise Get a blood rush by doing some exercises

Here, exercising doesn't mean lifting weights at the gym. Some basic activities that get your blood flowing are enough to manage stress. Just walking around for a bit, or stretching for a while can offer immediate relief in a stressful situation because movements help in releasing endorphins that can improve your mood quickly. Believe me, this works really well.

Sleep Get the doctor-recommended seven to eight hours of sleep