5 tips to stay fit besides exercising

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 01, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

There are several ways to stay fit besides working out

Exercising to stay fit is undoubtedly the best gift you can give yourself. But a hectic lifestyle doesn't always allow us to have a proper workout routine. At the same time, unhealthy eating and sitting for long hours can also lead to ample health issues. So, here are a few ways to live a healthy life apart from exercising.

#1 Ample fluid intake helps eliminate toxins

Filling up your body with water can help in flushing out toxins and prevent several health problems. Studies have shown that people who drink water before a meal have higher chances of losing weight than people who don't. Plus, replace your soda and caffeinated drinks with more juices and water for greater results. Water intake can also help maintain your blood sugar levels.

#2 Tweak your diet and eating habits

A balanced diet that includes an adequate amount of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins is important to keep health problems at bay. Cutting out processed foods and increasing your protein intake can help you feel fuller for longer. Chewing your food slowly can also help you avoid overeating. People who gulp down food quickly are likely to gain more weight.

#3 Make small changes in your daily routine

Even if you are not able to dedicate yourself to a workout routine, there are a few physical activities that you can do. Instead of taking the elevator, take the stairs when possible. You can even park your car at a distance from the office. This way, you will walk more steps. Every time you are on a call, get up and start walking.

#4 Ensure you are sleeping enough

Ensuring adequate sleep is as important as working out. When you are sleeping at least 7-8 hours a day, your brain signals the release of hormones that promote a healthier body. Studies have revealed that people who do not eat healthily tend to put on weight. If you face trouble sleeping on time, consult your doctor or have foods that are high in melatonin.

#5 Avoid sitting for more than 30 minutes at once

If you are working for long hours, take short breaks and walk around a bit. Experts suggest not to sit for over half an hour at once. You can also do some desk-friendly stretches. Set an alarm to remind yourself to get up and move. Partnering up with someone is also a great way to remember to get moving.