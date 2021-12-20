Lifestyle 5 smart storage ideas for tiny pantries

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 11:14 am

These storage tricks will help you make the most of your tiny pantry space

If your pantry comprises just a few cabinets or you have a small reach-in pantry, then you are probably constantly stressed about figuring out how to make everything work. But there are ways to make a small pantry space in the kitchen work more efficiently for you. Here are some solutions to make the most of your small pantry space.

#1 Adjust your shelves

If you wish to make optimal use of your pantry space, then make sure to adjust your shelves in a way that they deliver more. Figure out what exactly you want to store on which shelf and after that start adjusting the shelves up and down accordingly. Make sure to arrange the items properly so that you are able to reach them when required.

#2 Use the top of your cabinets

Make use of the tops of your cabinets to get some prime real estate for more storage. Up there, you can keep the extra pantry supplies that you will not require for now or those special plates that you take out during some occasions. If you're worried about how this will look, then we recommend you use some pretty baskets to cover them.

#3 Install pull-out shelves or drawers

Pull-out drawers or shelves are preferable in small pantries as this way you can easily access the items buried deep in the back. With a crunch in space, it is tough to reach the back, so pull-out shelves can make your life easy. Also, opt for narrow shelves over deep ones so that nothing gets lost. Plus, narrow shelves can be put absolutely anywhere.

#4 Use the back of your door

If your pantry has a door, then don't let it go to waste. Cleverly utilize the door space to hold pot lids, spices, and other kinds of small stuff. You can add some racks and hooks to hold essential items like chopping boards, pans, and saucepan lids. This way the items are neatly stored and out of sight without sacrificing any extra space.

#5 Add more lights

A well-lit space automatically looks bigger. While larger pantries are usually well lit, smaller pantries can actually be darker because there is less space for light to enter. However, good lighting is more important in these tiny paces when it comes to organization. You can hang a battery-powered light or you can stick up one on the bottom of every shelf.