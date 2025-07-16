Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' teaser set to drop on this date

Release date

Film in post-production

Kalyan recently wrapped up his portion of the filming and dubbing for OG. The movie is now in the post-production phase. A short but intense teaser for Kalyan's character came out in September 2023. However, due to multiple delays in the filming schedule, the release was delayed several times. In fact, it was previously reported that OG was going to be released in September 2024, but it is now likely going to happen a year later.