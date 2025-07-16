Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' teaser set to drop on this date
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming Telugu film OG, directed by Sujeeth (Saaho), will reportedly be released on August 15, 2025. The film also features Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist and Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. One of the most anticipated films in Tollywood, OG is slated to be released on September 25, 2025.
Release date
Film in post-production
Kalyan recently wrapped up his portion of the filming and dubbing for OG. The movie is now in the post-production phase. A short but intense teaser for Kalyan's character came out in September 2023. However, due to multiple delays in the filming schedule, the release was delayed several times. In fact, it was previously reported that OG was going to be released in September 2024, but it is now likely going to happen a year later.
Upcoming projects
Kalyan will first appear in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'
Before OG, Kalyan is set to grace the theaters with yet another major project, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1, which is slated to hit the screens on July 24, 2025. The film is directed by Jyothi Krishna and features Nidhi Agerwal as the female lead. After this movie's release, the actor and the makers are likely to shift their focus to OG promotions.