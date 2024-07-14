In short Simplifying... In short Actor Emraan Hashmi continued working on his films during his son's cancer treatment, not wanting to cause financial loss to producers.

Despite the emotional toll, he balanced his commitments, shooting for four months before returning to his son in Canada.

Amidst his son's recovery, Hashmi faced another tragedy when his mother was diagnosed with cancer and passed away after a six-month battle.

Emraan Hashmi's struggle with work-life balance during son's cancer treatment

Emraan was advised against halting work during son's cancer treatment

By Isha Sharma 12:43 pm Jul 14, 202412:43 pm

What's the story Actor Emraan Hashmi recently shared his experience of managing his professional commitments while arranging for his son, Ayaan's cancer treatment in 2014. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Hashmi revealed that he had to fly Ayaan to Canada for treatment but returned home due to unfinished film projects. He also recalled a conversation with his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who cautioned him about the potential repercussions of not completing ongoing projects.

Professional balance

Hashmi's commitment to work amid son's treatment

Hashmi detailed his commitment to his work during this challenging period, stating, "Bhatt saab called me after the operation. He said that the industry is such that people are supporting you, but the ugly truth is that there is a business here." "Producers might be lenient now but... I didn't want anyone to lose money. There were a few films that I had started and I was on my way to completing them. I was doing four films then."

Emotional toll

He came back, shot for four months

Further speaking about how he managed his commitments, the Jannat actor said, "I called all of them and I told them that I am taking Ayaan to Canada for his treatment. I will stay there for a month with him so his treatment starts, and I will come back, which was very tough for me." "I came back and shot for four months here and then I went back and met him."

Double blow

Actor faced another tragedy amid son's recovery

In the same interview, Hashmi opened up about another personal tragedy - his mother's cancer diagnosis in 2016, shortly after his son went into remission. He described the situation as "very unfortunate," noting that she battled the disease for around six months before passing away. The actor was on his way to visit her when he received the news of her demise. "I got a call that she had passed away just when I was going to board," Hashmi recounted.