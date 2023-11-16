Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' surpasses Rs. 250cr globally

By Aikantik Bag 09:08 am Nov 16, 202309:08 am

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Salman Khan is one of the most known faces in Indian cinema and the actor is known for his commercial viability. His recent actioner Tiger 3 has been very successful at the box office and is currently on its way to becoming the next blockbuster. Despite witnessing a huge drop, the film has surpassed the Rs. 250 crore mark globally.

Domestic collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 22 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 169.5 crore in India. Given a festive day, the deterioration in the collection is somewhat shocking. The cast is also headlined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film marks the fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe.

