'Tiger 3' poster: Emraan Hashmi to hunt down Salman Khan

'Tiger 3' poster: Emraan Hashmi to hunt down Salman Khan

By Aikantik Bag 12:41 pm Oct 17, 2023

Emraan Hashmi's 'Tiger 3' character poster is out now

It's the hunting season at the box office and who is better than Tiger aka Salman Khan in this game? The makers of Tiger 3 unveiled the trailer and it has been trending on social media. From power-packed action to emotion to drama, the movie promises it all. After a glimpse of Emraan Hashmi in the trailer, the makers have unveiled his first-look poster.

Hashmi in his dark era is menacing

Hashmi has transformed in various beats of acting. From romantic chocolaty boy roles to dark menacing characters, the actor has all cards under his sleeve. The newly released poster showcases him in a dashing yet deadly look as he is set to take down Tiger. The cast is also headlined by Katrina Kaif and the project is helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

