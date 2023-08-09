Malayalam director Siddique dies after suffering heart attack: His journey

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 09, 2023 | 10:42 am 3 min read

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Siddique, renowned for 'Ramji Rao Speaking' passed away at 63

The Malayalam film industry is in mourning following the unfortunate demise of acclaimed filmmaker Siddique, who died at the age of 63. Per reports, the filmmaker had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments over the last month. His condition worsened on Monday. On Tuesday, he succumbed to a massive heart attack, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable contributions to the world of Indian cinema.

Dulquer Salmaan, Sukumaran, and others paid tribute to Siddique

Siddique's passing has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, and fans and fellow artists including Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran paid their heartfelt tributes. Actor Dulquer Salmaan remembered Siddique and wrote, "The gentlest soul...the kindest human...The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanor." Siddique's funeral will take place in Kochi on Wednesday, ANI reported. The filmmaker is survived by his wife Shajitha and three daughters.

Here's what Salmaan posted about the late filmmaker

Early life and beginnings

Siddique's journey began at Cochin Kalabhavan and here, he became an integral member of its mimicry ensemble. He played a pivotal role in elevating mimicry into a highly respectable art form within Kerala's cultural sphere. It was during one of his performances with Lal (of Siddique-Lal duo), that he caught the attention of filmmaker Fazil—which led to an offer to become the director's assistant.

Dawn of a new era: Partnership of Siddique-Lal

Siddique-Lal—the renowned screenwriter and director duo—started working with Fazil on notable films—Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu (1984) and Ennennum Kannettante (1986). Swifty and seamlessly, the duo's talent began to shine and they transitioned to making their own films—in the comedy genre—including Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), In Harihar Nagar (1990), Godfather (1991), Vietnam Colony (1992), and Kabooliwala (1993). These films became the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema.

Siddique's individual journey

After giving multiple hits, the duo broke off in 1993. Siddique's individual journey began to take shape when he penned Kamal Haasan starrer Ayaal Katha Ezhuthukayanu (1998). Following this, Siddique stepped into the director's chair for the first time, steering the ship for Friends (1999) and Chronic Bachelor (2003). He even directed a Tamil film—Sadhu Miranda (2008)—drawing inspiration from his earlier work—Mannar Mathai Speaking.

Siddique made a triumphant comeback in Mollywood with 'Bodyguard'

Following a hiatus of seven years, Siddique made a splashing comeback with Bodyguard—featuring Dileep and Nayanthara in the lead. The film not only achieved significant acclaim within the Malayalam market but also paved the way for Siddique to extend his directorial prowess by remaking it in other languages. The Tamil version was Kaavalan, and the Hindi adaptation featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The later years

After a gap of 22 years, Siddique once again joined hands with his longtime collaborator Lal in 2016—this time co-writing the screenplay for King Liar—directed by Lal. Although Siddique's subsequent ventures, namely Fukri (2017) and Big Brother (2020)—the latter being his final directorial work—did not earn commercial success, his ever-renowned reputation remained untouched. With Siddique's passing, an era has come to an end!

