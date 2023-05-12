Entertainment

Why is everyone raving about Malayalam survival thriller '2018'

'2018' is currently in cinemas

Malayalam survival-thriller film 2018: Everyone is a Hero is currently creating waves in the film corridors for its cinematography, story, performances, VFX, and truthful depiction of the cataclysmic floods that ravaged parts of Kerala back in 2018. Released on May 5, the film has been directed and written by Jude Anthany Joseph and stars Minnal Murali fame Tovino Thomas in the lead.

'2018' sheds light on the collaborative efforts of people

IMDb describes the film's plot as, "A thriller set in the backdrop of 2018 Kerala Floods. It unfolds the lives of people from all walks of life who faced catastrophic consequences and the collective efforts put in by the brave people to survive the calamity." To note, the aforementioned floods were so severe that they reportedly killed over 400 people in Kerala.

What did critics have to say about the film?

Film critic Anna MM Vetticad wrote in her review, "This star-studded, visually striking film on the Kerala floods is intermittently poignant despite its templated format and [avoidance of the tragedy's politics]." Film Companion's Vishal Menon said, "The intermingling of multiple tight storylines makes sure the film moves with the pace of a thriller, pausing only when it has to underline a strong emotion."

'2018' was fraught with several challenges

The release of 2018 in itself is an accomplishment because Joseph had to brave several challenges while translating the story from paper to celluloid. "Some of the most renowned cinematographers in Malayalam backed out despite coming onboard. Some of them didn't even have the courtesy to tell me that they were pulling out, because they didn't believe they could shoot the floods," he revealed.

Can '2018' be the next big regional film?

2018 is slowly following the likes of Karthikeya 2 and Kantara, both of which started as regional films made for a selected set of audiences but then proceeded to garner immense acclaim from all corners of India. While Karthikeya 2 appealed due to its religious story, Kantara was steeped in Kannada traditions. It's possible 2018 may find itself in the same league eventually.