Entertainment

Mohanlal's 'Spadikam' rereleased version is 8.5 minutes longer than original

Mohanlal's 'Spadikam' rereleased version is 8.5 minutes longer than original

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 09, 2023, 07:08 pm 3 min read

Mohanlal's cult-film 'Spadikam' has been re-released with new scenes!

One of Mollywood's biggest blockbusters Spadikam, which also accounts for veteran actor Mohanlal's career's greatest film, was re-released in theaters on Thursday. The action drama, which has earned the status of a cult classic over the years among Malayalam film audiences, has been released in 4K format. Interestingly, the remastered version has some new scenes which makes it even more exciting for the fans.

Why does this story matter?

Released in 1995, this out-and-out entertainer performed exceptionally well at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film then by minting over Rs. 8 crore.

With word-of-mouth, Spadikam gained so much popularity that it was made into several other South Indian languages.

The film became a phenomenon overnight, and the persona of Aadu Thoma also became a popular pop culture icon.

Mohanlal's entry scene has been reshot

According to director Bhadran, the remastered version of Mohanlal's starrer is eight and a half minutes longer than the original movie. In the 4K Spadikam, a few shots have been added to the older version. Apart from technical upgradation, Bhadran revealed that the introduction bit of Mohanlal's character Aadu Thoma has been reshot using 500 goats, whereas, the original movie had only 40 goats.

No plans to release 'Spadikam' on OTT anytime soon

Before the release, the filmmaker assured that the movie consisting of a star cast of Mohanlal, Thilakan, Urvashi, and Spadikam George would come alive with the characteristics of a new-age film in 4K Dolby Atmos. The director also revealed that the new version will not be out on OTT anytime soon, but they are planning to release it on OTT after some years.

Know more about the film

Set against the backdrop of a small town, Spadikam is about Thomas Chacko aka Aadu Thoma, a criminal who has no ties with his narcissistic headmaster father. Unhappy with his son, the headmaster always degraded him since childhood. Soon, the kid runs away only to return back as a gangster. The action drama is conceptualized and directed by Bhadran, and produced by R Mohan.

Upcoming projects of actor Mohanlal

Mohanlal, who enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation, is gearing up for the shoot of big titles in the coming months. Among his projects, Lucifer 2's shoot is scheduled soon and it is said to be both a prequel and a sequel to Lucifer. Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in the third installment of Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam.