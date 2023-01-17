Entertainment

'U-Turn' and 'Thadam' remakes to premiere on OTT: Reports

'U-Turn' remake and 'Thadam' remake, titled 'Gumraah,' may release directly on OTT

In recent times, several leading filmmakers and producers have decided to skip the theatrical outing of their movies, owing to the current box office climate where only larger-than-life films seem to be pulling crowds. Per reports, the latest additions to this trend are Alaya F's U-Turn remake and Aditya Roy Kapur-Mrunal Thakur's Thadam remake, titled Gumraah. Here are the details.

Opting for OTT will reduce financial losses for producers

A source told Peeping Moon, "The producers understand that audiences want to watch only big-scale, visually stunning, fresh stories in theaters, and U-Turn and Thadam are the films they would rather watch on their TV, laptop, or mobile screen." "Opting for OTT for such projects would not only be financially safe for producers, but it would also give the films a good viewership."

Know more about Ekta Kapoor backed 'U-Turn'

Ekta Kapoor, who is backing U-Turn had earlier said, "[The film] takes you on a ride with twists and turns galore, and provides edge-of-the-seat excitement," Originally, the Kannada supernatural thriller was produced and directed by Pawan Kumar. It was then remade in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali. Now, the Hindi remake will see Alaya in the lead, and debutante Arif Khan in director's seat.

Here's what Kapur-Thakur had to say about 'Gumraah'

Expressing his excitement for Gumraah, Kapur earlier said, "Getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm up for it!" "I'm inspired to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original was incredibly riveting, and [deeply impacted me]," he added further. Thakur also stated it was an instant yes after hearing the story.

These are some upcoming remakes in Bollywood

While most of the South-to-Bollywood remakes may have fallen flat, the industry is still trying its luck with some highly anticipated projects this year. These include Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, which is the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee, based on Driving Licence, will premiere on February 24. Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, slated to release on March 30, is adapted from Kaithi.