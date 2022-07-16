Entertainment

It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur-Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Gumraah'

It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur-Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Gumraah'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 16, 2022, 08:40 pm 2 min read

Aditya Roy Kapur-Mrunal Thakur's 'Gumraah' has finished shooting.

Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming crime thriller film Gumraah has wrapped up its filming. The film is said to be based on true events and is the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film titled Thadam. As per reports, Kapur will appear in a double role, whereas Thakur will play the role of a cop for the first time.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thadam, starring actor Arun Vijay, received positive reviews from audiences and critics and was also a big box office hit.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film was released in 2019 and boasts a solid 8.2 rating on IMDb.

As for Gumraah, the film marks the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar.

Given the details of the film and its characters, expectations are surely high!

Announcement Film's announcement was made by Murad Khetani, Thakur on Twitter

Murad Khetani from Cine1 Studios, who is co-producing the film alongside Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, shared the film's update on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "A wonderful journey has arrived at its finish line! It's a shoot wrap for #Gumraah (sic)." Mrunal Thakur also took to her Twitter account and wrote, "It's a film wrap! Woop woop. Best team Ever (sic)."

Twitter Post Here's what Thakur tweeted

It’s a film wrap! Woop woop

Best team Ever 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/x6825J63Le — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) July 16, 2022

Quote 'Original film left a lasting impression on me': Kapur

"As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it!" Kapur expressed in an interview when the project was announced last year. "I'm inspired to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original was incredibly riveting, and it left a lasting impression on me," he added further.

Details Playing a cop was on Thakur's checklist

Thakur also spoke about her role earlier and stated it was an instant yes for her after hearing the story. "My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist," she had said. "This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one."