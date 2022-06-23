Entertainment

After SONA restaurant, Priyanka Chopra opens SONA homeware line

Jun 23, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Maneesh Goyal have founded SONA Home. (Photo credit: Instagram/@sonanewyork)

There's no stopping Desi Girl! Actor Priyanka Chopra has added another feather to her entrepreneurial hat by launching a new homeware line in the US. SONA Home will reflect the Indian roots of the star as she hopes to build a community with her new brand. Chopra and her SONA restaurant co-founder Maneesh Goyal have once again come together for the latest venture.

Ever since Chopra shifted bases and moved to America, she has not limited herself to acting and producing pursuits (under her Purple Pebble Pictures banner).

Apart from founding the SONA restaurant in New York, the 39-year-old also founded a haircare line called Anomaly Haircare in January 2021.

Further, she has invested in a US-based rental marketplace, dating app Bumble, and a coding education startup.

Announcement Chopra spoke about challenges in making America 'second home'

Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee dropped a video to mark the launch of the brand on Wednesday. She spoke of the inspiration behind SONA Home and her goals. "It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends," read part of her caption.

"Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it's all about community and bringing people together...and for me, that is the ethos of SONA HOME," read the post. "From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home." According to her post, interested individuals can place their orders on the brand's website.

Apart from her business ventures, the Fashion actor has several acting projects to keep her busy. She recently finished the shoot for Anthony and Joe Russo's OTT series Citadel and shared a video to commemorate the occasion. Separately, she will appear in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, and Farhan Khan's Jee Le Zaraa. Chopra also has The Secret Daughter adaptation.