#DefamationTrial: Johnny Depp might testify as Amber Heard's witness today

Written by Isha Sharma May 23, 2022, 11:22 am 3 min read

The murky defamation trial is heading toward closure on May 27.

The defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is erupting with new developments daily. Now, it's likely that the Pirates of the Caribbean star will take the stands as a witness for the defense on Monday. To recall, he had completed his part of the testimony two weeks ago. This is the last week of the trial that commenced on April 11.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ongoing trial, being conducted in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been dominating headlines for several weeks.

Depp has dragged Heard to court for $50M, alleging that she has defamed him by claiming to be a domestic abuse victim.

The couple was married between 2015-2017.

In 2018, Heard had written an op-ed for Washington Post describing her domestic abuse trauma, but had not named Depp.

Details Making Depp a witness is risky move from Heard's team

Although Heard's team hasn't released an official update, Deadline cited a source from Depp's legal team to confirm the move. Since Depp has vehemently denied ever abusing his ex-wife, it will be interesting to see how Heard's team of lawyers tackle him on Monday. An anatomy expert and an intimate partner violence expert will also be taking the stand prior to Depp.

Depp's testimony 'Never hit a woman in my life'

The 58-year-old has maintained not hitting his ex-wife or "any woman for that matter." While describing one of their fights, he also mentioned that he had received a "roundhouse punch" from his The Rum Diary co-star. Depp had said, "[Heard] has a need for conflict, a need for violence" which could apparently even include her throwing a wine glass right at his face.

Heard's testimony 'I hit him, but in self-defense'

During the murky trial last Wednesday, Heard accepted that there were times that she hit her ex-husband but maintained that these actions were born out of self-defense. "There are many times I had to use my body to defend myself, and that included slapping wherever I could." The Aquaman actor also emphasized that these retaliations came after years of not defending herself.

Looking back Disturbing domestic violence allegations emerged after couple cut ties

The couple got hitched in 2015, however, once trouble started brewing in their paradise, Heard filed for divorce in 2016 and slapped him with domestic abuse allegations. She also claimed that drugs and alcohol had caught hold of Depp's consciousness during most of these incidents. Depp has maintained that Heard was eyeing a financial resolution by such claims. The divorce was finalized in 2017.