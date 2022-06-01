Entertainment

KK's dreamy but relatable love story with wife Jyothy Krishna

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 01, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

KK and his wife tied the knot in 1999 in Kerala.

The demise of singer KK sent shock waves to his fans across the country. Undeniably, he gave us some romantic melodies that will be remembered forever. But his personal romantic life was also nothing short of a fairy tale. KK fell in love with his wife Jyothy Krishna when he was in school! Yes. You read it right. Here's more about it.

Quote When KK recalled proposing to his wife in Class X

In an old interview, KK had revealed that he harbored feelings for Krishna for quite some time. But he opened up to her about them only when he was in Class X. And, when the interviewer asked if it wasn't too early to propose, KK confidently answered, "It is not about 'too early,' but when you feel something in your heart, just say it."

Memories When KK secretly dedicated 'Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai' to Krishna

In 2013, KK had an interaction with Aaj Tak, where the singer recalled singing his favorite romantic song Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai for Krishna during an annual function at his colony. KK also recalled stealing glances at her while delivering the performance. He couldn't directly dedicate the song to her as both of their parents were present there at that time, KK had added.

Details They finally got married in 1999 in Kerala

KK and Krishna tied the knot in 1999 in Kerala. During an interview, he credited Krishna for inspiring him to move to Mumbai and pursue a career in singing. And, Krishnakunar Kunnath (KK's actual name) managed to establish himself as one of the leading singers in the country. The duo became parents to two children—son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath.

Information Singer fell ill after live concert in Kolkata

The 53-year-old passed away after performing at a live concert on Tuesday at an auditorium in Kolkata. When KK complained of illness during the concert, he was rushed out of the hall and taken back to his hotel room. Then, he was taken to a hospital. He was declared dead there. On Wednesday, the West Bengal Police gave a gun salute to honor him.