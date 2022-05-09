Entertainment

'Producers owed father Rs. 1.25cr, never returned': Amjad Khan's son

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 09, 2022

Nearly no one returned money they owed to Amjad Khan following his death: Shadaab Khan

Late actor Amjad Khan immortalized the role of notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh in Hindi cinema. With a career spanning two decades, Khan was a generous person. However, his legacy was not respected by his colleagues in the industry, according to his oldest son, actor and writer, Shadaab Khan. As per Shadaab, producers owed Khan Rs. 1.25cr but never returned it after his sudden demise.

Rising to the highest ladders of fame with Sholay, Khan went on to star in many notable films like Shatranj Ke Khilari, Satte Pe Satta, Yaarana, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Parvarish, Suhaag, and Chakkar Pe Chakkar.

However, the talent was taken away too soon when he died of a heart attack in 1992, leaving his wife and three kids—Shadaab, Ahlam, and Seemab—alone.

During a recent chat with ToI, Shadaab opened up on how his father was an extremely trusting person. "My father had a habit of helping people and letting go of a lot of money. Producers came home and told him sob stories, promising him the keys [to] their homes," he said. Even though he saw through them, Khan lent them money no questions asked.

"When he passed away," the Scam 1992 actor recalled, "producers owed him Rs. 1 crore 25 lakh. But nobody from that lot came forward to pay up." He added, "A few people had taken loans from him, and a handful of those returned it. But imagine how much money we lost that was ours!" However, an unlikely link had offered help at that time.

Four months after the Bollywood star passed away in July 1992, his wife, Shehla Khan received a call from a gangster from the Middle East. "He said...he would give her that amount in three days because her husband was a good man," Shadaab recalled, adding his mother had "flatly refused" the offer "saying that her husband never took favors from the underworld."

With many colleagues turning their backs on them, the Khans regained their footing solely because of their mother, said Shadaab. "If she hadn't been strong at that time, we would have been on the streets. She got into the construction business," he said.